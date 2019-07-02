|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Luther Donald "Don" Burnett, 75, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Donna Jean Burnett who died in 2009, Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Elizabeth House after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Lawrence Burnett and Oberia Crisp Burnett, a sister, Norma Jean Burnett and a grandson, Christopher Burnett.
Don retired from Kimberly Clark/Berkeley Mills and had worked at Sam's Club Gas Station. He loved to golf and was a proud member of Crooked Creek Golf Club.
He is survived by a son, Donnie Burnett and his wife Lynn; a daughter, Deanna Burnett Bradshaw and her husband Tracy and his grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Samantha, Tara and Jeremiah Burnett and Caley and her fiancé Colton and Olivia Bradshaw all of Hendersonville.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 3rd at Balfour United Methodist Church with a memorial service following with Rev. Dr. Neil Haynes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from July 2 to July 3, 2019