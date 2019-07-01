|
Luther Elly Smith of Pisgah Forest, NC passed away at Elizabeth House on the morning of June 26th at the age of 71.
Luther is predeceased by his sister Jayne Carrie of Fruita, CO; his mother Helen Lowry Smith and his father Luther Earl Smith of Raleigh, NC.
Luther is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Priscilla Smith. They were married in Arden, NC on December 3rd, 1995.
Luther is affectionately remembered by his son Milo Jones of the home, Eli Jones and his wife Patty of Socastee, SC and their children Mia and Jack; Darcy Hamrick and her husband Raymond of Portland, OR and their children Piper and Luca; Amanda Burdette and her husband John of Colorado Springs, CO and their children Rowan, Quinn and Seren; Micah Jones of Arden, NC and his child Ivy of Germany. He is lovingly remembered by his caring and devoted sister Janet Leech and her husband Stephen of Elkins Park, PA; and his adoring aunt Lottie Lowry Hardison and her husband Gary of Maxton, NC; as well as his numerous cousins.
Luther was born in Tacoma Park, MA in 1947. He graduated from Bel Air HS in 1965. While serving as a Captain in the US Army he went on to earn his Masters degree of Landscape Architecture at NC State in 1976. He moved to the mountains of Hendersonville 40 years ago and created his firm Luther Smith and Associates.
Luther served on multiple boards and committees in Henderson County and throughout WNC. He enjoyed restoring Jeep Commandos and creating things in his woodworking shop. He liked to hike and knew every trail in the Western mountains. He maintained his membership in Boy Scouts for 64 years. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1964. As an adult he continued to volunteer in various positions he was recognized with numerous awards including the Silver Beaver, the Cliff Dochterman Award and Life Member in NESA.
A celebration of Luther's life will be held on September 15th at The Barn at Tall Oaks, 28 Bradley Road, Hendersonville, NC from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Black is optional attire. It is preferred that bright colors are worn to celebrate Luther's life. Guests are welcome to bring an appetizer, dessert or any dish. Please bring memories, pictures and mementos to share with others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Daniel Boone Council, 333 West Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801, or Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201-3698 or RiverLink Inc, 170 Lyman St. Asheville, NC 28801
Published in The Times-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019