Luther H. "Bud" Lawing died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Brevard, NC. From 1975 to 1990 he was the minister at Cummings United Methodist Church in Horse Shoe, NC, then served from 1990 to 1996 as associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville. A celebration of Bud's life will take place on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brevard. A complete obituary can be read online at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 23, 2019