Lynda Gail Beddingfield Allison, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Mrs. Allison was born on July 8, 1941 in Henderson Co., NC to the late Paul and Doris Ellison Beddingfield.
She was a faithful member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Pisgah Forest, NC where she had served as the church secretary for 33 years.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence Franklin Allison, Jr.; one daughter, Gynger Allison Saldutti and husband Steven of Etowah, NC; one son, Reggie Allison of Candler, NC; one sister, Judith Dick of Stone Mtn., GA.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020