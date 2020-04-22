Home

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Lynda Allison


1941 - 2020
Lynda Allison Obituary
Lynda Gail Beddingfield Allison, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Mrs. Allison was born on July 8, 1941 in Henderson Co., NC to the late Paul and Doris Ellison Beddingfield.
She was a faithful member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Pisgah Forest, NC where she had served as the church secretary for 33 years.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence Franklin Allison, Jr.; one daughter, Gynger Allison Saldutti and husband Steven of Etowah, NC; one son, Reggie Allison of Candler, NC; one sister, Judith Dick of Stone Mtn., GA.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
