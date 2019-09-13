Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Spizz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Spizz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Spizz Obituary
Lynn Spizz, 90, of Arden, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Brier and her husband Scott, and Renee Spizz and her longtime companion, Bobb Freund; two grandchildren, Ross and Clay Brier.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to: Elizabeth House, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.