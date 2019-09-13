|
Lynn Spizz, 90, of Arden, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Brier and her husband Scott, and Renee Spizz and her longtime companion, Bobb Freund; two grandchildren, Ross and Clay Brier.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to: Elizabeth House, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019