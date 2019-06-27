|
Maggie Elizabeth Swann, 97, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Autumn Care of Waynesville.
A native of Rutherfordton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Homer Grose and Myrtle Sansing Grose. Elizabeth is also preceded in death by her husband, Zeb V. Swann, Sr. who died on March 13, 1974; and a son, Vernon Swann who died on February 8, 2011.
She lived 92 years of her life in Henderson County; and owned and operated a small business in Hendersonville. Elizabeth attended First Baptist Church of Hendersonville; and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by a son, G. R. Swann Sr.; a sister, Diane Justus; four grandchildren, Tami Cantrell, Randy Swann, Jeff Swann, and Yvonne Swann; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kristen Swann.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Rev. Wally Shamburger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Maggie's memory to: Alzheimer's Association Research Fund, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
