Mr. Malcolm John Stone, age 82, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born on May 31, 1937 and raised in the Panama Canal Zone.
Malcolm was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy "Kings Point". He was a proud fourth generation Panama Canal employee; in 1992 he retired to the Hendersonville area. Malcolm was a member of the Kedrom Masonic Lodge, Oasis Temple, and Hendersonville Shrine Club.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jean Stone; son, David Stone and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Lynn Kohr and her husband, Scott along with four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Malcolm's memory be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children C/O Hendersonville Shrine Club, P.O. Box 1901, Hendersonville, NC 28793 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
