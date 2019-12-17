Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm John Stone


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malcolm John Stone Obituary
Mr. Malcolm John Stone, age 82, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born on May 31, 1937 and raised in the Panama Canal Zone.
Malcolm was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy "Kings Point". He was a proud fourth generation Panama Canal employee; in 1992 he retired to the Hendersonville area. Malcolm was a member of the Kedrom Masonic Lodge, Oasis Temple, and Hendersonville Shrine Club.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jean Stone; son, David Stone and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Lynn Kohr and her husband, Scott along with four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Malcolm's memory be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children C/O Hendersonville Shrine Club, P.O. Box 1901, Hendersonville, NC 28793 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -