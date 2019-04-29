|
Malisa Lynn Wilkie Smith, 40, of Hendersonville died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Henderson County born on February 25, 1979; a daughter of Clarence Douglas and the late Patricia Lee Ellis Wilkie. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Wilkie.
She was a wonderful person. She deeply loved her husband, family, friends and church. She enjoyed anything she could do to brighten someone's day from crafting to giving of herself and sharing her beautiful smile that touched everyone she knew. She will be missed and loved by many and impossible to forget. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was employed at Wilson Art for twenty years until her retirement in 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Allen Smith, Jr.; two brothers, Clarence Wilkie and his wife Tammy and Michael Wilkie; as well as four special nieces and nephews; Riley, Rory, Mikyla, and Sydney Wilkie.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Jonathan Rackley, Reverend Matthew Morgan and Reverend Josh Martin officiating. The family will receive from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Malisa's memory be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4096 Little River Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 29, 2019