Malvern Smith West, "Buddy", 79, of Hendersonville, and former principal of Etowah Elementary School, died on August 12, 2020, at Carolina Village Medical Center after battling Parkinson's disease for four years. He was born March 20, 1941 in Hendersonville, to the late Herbert Toy and Rena Belle West. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph West.
He was a graduate of his beloved Flat Rock High School (1959), where he was so proud to have played on the basketball team. He could mentally "replay" many of the games and tell about them. He graduated from Western Carolina College with both undergraduate (1962) and graduate (1969) degrees in elementary education and administration and supervision. He taught for eight years in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. After returning home for what was to be just a while, he fell in love with Henderson County and specifically the Etowah community and stayed for the next 50 years. He was principal of Etowah Elementary School for 26 years.
Malvern was a very generous man who loved to serve others and did so by serving with local organizations, including Salvation Army Board, Henderson County Education Foundation Founding Board and later served on its board, and Henderson County Retired School Personnel, where he served as its treasurer for 14 years. In 2003 he was on the founding committee for the Henderson County Education Hall of Fame. In 2006 he was inducted into that outstanding group of educators. He was proud to reveal that of the first 14 inductees to the Hall of Fame in 2003, he knew 13 of them personally. He was a loyal member of Hendersonville Kiwanis Club and attended every meeting as long as he was able. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville and the Roy Johnson Sunday School Class, where he loved singing in the "Roy Johnson Choir". He never met a stranger and had a wealth of knowledge of the history and people of Henderson County. He will be dearly missed by friends, family and all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Village Medical Center for their compassion and excellent care. They would also like to thank Jack Romer and his employees at Economy Drugs for always welcoming him and being such good friends over many years.
Malvern is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Chastain West; children, Robert West (wife Laura), and Nancy Leigh Jones (husband Tom); grandchildren, Mollie Jones, Thomas Jones, Lena West and Lucy Jones; sister, Sarah Edmundson, nephew, Andy Edmundson, and niece Lynn Jackson.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM at Shepherd Memorial Park, Saturday, August 15, 2020, with the Rev. Christy Sharp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in Buddy's memory, to: Henderson County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1267, Hendersonville, NC 28793; or to Four Seasons Foundation (or Four Seasons Hospice), 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.