Marcia Payne Grant, 81, of Hendersonville, NC died peacefully at her home Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Born in Rochester, NY in March 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charles Fairfax and Marcia Lane Payne and lived in upstate New York for most of her life.
Following graduation from Sweet Briar College (Virginia), Mrs. Grant entered the teaching profession and served as an educator for 25 years primarily in Auburn, NY. During that time she extensively pursued graduate study from the State University of New York, and was an active member of many curriculum development programs. While living in New York State, she was active in Church Women United, a charter member and officer in the Welcome Wagon Club of Skaneateles, served on the Board of Directors of the Weedsport Community Theater and the Weedsport (H.S.) Swim Booster's Club.
After moving to Hendersonville, Mrs. Grant was an active member of the community, becoming involved in volunteer work and various organizations. She served as a member of the Board of Advisors of Historic Johnson Farm for 17 years as a docent, chairman of decorating for the Christmas Festival, Program Chairman, Story Telling Festival Chairman and was honored as a Volunteer of note. She frequently lectured on "Help, the Grandkids are Coming," a program she designed as a fundraiser for Johnson Farm.
An active member of the Hendersonville Branch of AAUW, she served on the Board as Chairman of Lunch and Learning, and enjoyed both the AAUW book club and dining out groups. She was also active in the Hendersonville Single Women's Club and served as both Vice President and President of the Mountain Laurel Club - a group devoted to antiques, historic restoration and preservation. She was also a past Board member and Program Chairman of Hendersonville Sister Cities.
Mrs. Grant was proceeded in death by her first husband, Stanley J. Glover, Jr., and her husband of 24 years, Meredith ("Pete") Grant. She is survived by her children, Stanley J Glover, III, his wife Colleen and their 4 children of Bowerston, Ohio, Elizabeth G. Swim, her husband Gregory and their 3 children of Jacksonville, Florida, Thomas B. Glover, wife Vickie and their 2 sons of Charlotte, North Carolina, Amy M. Shingleton and her husband David of Jacksonville, Florida, and 5 great granddaughters. She is also survived by her brothers Duncan MacRae Payne and his wife, France of Charlottesville, Virginia and Robert Ridley Payne of Hendersonville, North Carolina and her dear friend Shirley and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Historic Johnson Farm on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Historic Johnson Farm, 3346 Haywood Road, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
