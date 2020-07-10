Marcus McGee "Bradley", 20 known as "Little Man", as "Little Man", our precious angel took the hand of Jesus and walked into Heaven in a new body earning his wings on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by a special friend PaPa Frank Bradley and James Jennings. Marcus was a graduate of Woodmont High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was a general manager with Spinx Gas Company.
Marcus is survived by his fiancé, Makayla Neely; his mother, Rebecca "Becky" Bradley and her husband Shane; his father, Tim McGee; two brothers, Michael and Timothy; grandmothers, Mary Jennings and "Puff" Nana Bradley; three aunts, Debbie Hill and her husband Joel, Rita Skinner and her husband Johnny, and Amanda Watkins and her husband Brent; three uncles, Don Mabe, John Mabe and his wife Delores, and Rick Bradley and his wife Dianne; 15 cousins; a special friend Bryce Leilo; and Tim McGee of Greenville, SC.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30PM before the service at the funeral home.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.