On March 12, 2020, Margaret Ann Cantrell Miller, 75, passed away with her family at her side after a courageous fight against ovarian cancer. Unconditionally loving and nurturing to all who have known her, she will be so deeply missed by her family and friends.
Born November 1, 1944 in Hendersonville, NC to Laxton and Annie Cantrell, Margaret forever cherished her homeplace in Big Willow. Raised on the family farm with her brother and sister, Margaret loved sharing the past times and ways of life there with her children during special trips home. Interested in music at a young age, she learned to play piano and sing beautifully, later graduating from Appalachian State University in 1967 with a double major in Voice and Piano. Her successful senior recital remained a proud accomplishment for her through the years.
In 1967 Margaret began her professional career teaching chorus at Southern High School in Graham, NC and also worked as Music Director of the Western Electric (WENOCA) Choral Club from 1972-1975. It wasn't long until she found her way to the ministry at Grove Park Baptist Church in Burlington, NC, serving as Music, Education, and Children's Director for 14 years. It was here she met the love of her life, Gary, and married on May 20, 1978. After having two children, Jason and Kristin, she went back to work at First Baptist Church of Elon as Director of Music, where she served for 30 fulfilling years leading the music ministry.
Margaret's grandchildren brought boundless joy to her life. The times spent together as their Nana were always highlights of her day. Whether it be a present, muffins, snack bags, a home cooked meal, or a huge comforting hug, she made sure to show her love for them during every visit.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Gary Edward Miller; daughter and son in-law, Kristin Michelle and John David Nash; son and daughter in-law, Jason Edward and Stacy Wilson Miller; grandchildren, Wesley and Maxwell Nash, Grant and Owen Miller; brother, George Allen Cantrell; sister and brother-in-law, Alice Faye and Wayne Taylor; and mother in-law and father in-law, Alice Miller and Jefferson Reid Abernathy. Her mother and father, Annie Sentelle Cantrell and Paul Laxton Cantrell preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Elon on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm and interment at Magnolia Cemetery in Elon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Elon, PO Box 778, Elon, NC 27244 and AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020