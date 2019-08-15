|
Margaret Anne Crawford 63, of Hendersonville passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the Elizabeth House .
She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Crawford and Ella Edney Perron.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Ronnie Crawford.
Margaret loved horses and animals, drawing and science fiction and fantasy movies, however her first love was her daughter Ella.
Survivors include one daughter Ella Castro Crawford of Hendersonville, two brothers, Wayne Perron (Donna) of Lagrange, OH and Bruce Perron ( Carol) of Hendersonville, several cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday August 16, 2019 at 6PM at Mountain Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019