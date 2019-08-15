Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Mountain Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Anne Crawford Obituary
Margaret Anne Crawford 63, of Hendersonville passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the Elizabeth House .
She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Crawford and Ella Edney Perron.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Ronnie Crawford.
Margaret loved horses and animals, drawing and science fiction and fantasy movies, however her first love was her daughter Ella.
Survivors include one daughter Ella Castro Crawford of Hendersonville, two brothers, Wayne Perron (Donna) of Lagrange, OH and Bruce Perron ( Carol) of Hendersonville, several cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday August 16, 2019 at 6PM at Mountain Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now