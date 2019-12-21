|
ZIRCONIA, NC- Margaret Maybin "Tennie" Bailey, 72, of Zirconia, NC went to be with the Lord Friday, December 20, 2019 after an extended illness.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Carrie Capps Maybin and 2 brothers, Ted and Theron Maybin.
She retired from Berkeley Mills/Kimberly-Clark after 20 plus years of service. After she retired she was a private duty care-giver.
Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and bargain shopping. She also enjoyed going out for fellowship with her friends and she always put others needs before her own.
She was a lifetime member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Gina Stanley (Butch) of Hendersonville, Freddie Bailey of Zirconia, Crystal Bailey (Jason) of Zirconia; four grandchildren, Courtland Stanley, Cassidy Stanley, Blythe Hill and Beckett Hill; her siblings, Gladys Ballard, Troy Maybin, Homer Maybin, Jane Ballard, Joe Maybin, Lugenia Hill, James Maybin, Johnny Maybin, Sammy Maybin, Lanny Maybin and Mitchell Maybin and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jane and Robert Ballards home and at Cedar Springs Baptist Church Monday, December 23rd from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert Garren officiating. A private burial will follow at the McDowell Family Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Council On Aging; ATTN: Meals on Wheels division, 105 King Creek Blvd, Hendersonville, N.C. 28792.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019