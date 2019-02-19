|
|
Margaret Holst Boehlke (Marge) of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at University Hospital on February 8th 2019 at the age of 76.
Survived by 2 children Suzanne (James) Guimond and Matthew (Julia) Boehlke, adored grandchildren Elizabeth "Fern" Guimond, Kendrick Boehlke, Alexander Boehlke, special friend George Trakas, sister Phyllis (Tim) Kusisto and 2 brothers George and Thomas.
Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. John and Elizabeth Holst, brothers John and Phillip, sister Ruth.
Marge enjoyed a long career in Real Estate in Hendersonville, NC and moved to Charlotte after retirement to be closer to family. In addition to spending time with her family, she loved to play games, especially Soduko, and treasured her many friendships.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Central United Methodist Church on February 23rd 2019 at 4 pm.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019