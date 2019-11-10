|
8/24/1937 - 10/26/2019
JOHNS CREEK, GA- Margaret Diane LaPrade Clark died October 26, 2019 in Johns Creek, Georgia - just three weeks to the day after her beloved husband passed away. Diane was the cherished mother of Lisa, Rick, Christina, and Caryn - and the much-adored grandmother of Erika, Lauren, Brendan, Carly, Trevor, Dylan, and Clark. She was born in Alexandria, Virginia on August 24, 1937 - the oldest child and only daughter of Joe Paul LaPrade and Margaret Rogers LaPrade. Her family eventually moved to Miami, Florida - where she became a 1955 graduate of Miami Jackson High School. She went on to study at the University of Miami and was chosen as an Orange Bowl Princess in her freshman year. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Diane also worked as a singer on cruise ships between Miami and Havana.
She met her future spouse, Richard "Dick" Clark, on a double date. They were with other people, but only had eyes for each other. They married in Miami on October 13, 1956 and started a family two years later. In addition to being a loving mom and fierce advocate for her four children, Diane embraced scores of friends and extended relatives. All were welcome at her table. She made a home full of life and laughter, full of books and music, full of love.
In later years, Dick and Diane discovered a passion for travel and their grandchildren. They split their time between Hendersonville, North Carolina and Goodland, Florida making countless memories with those they loved. They almost made it to their 63rd wedding anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Diane's name to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue (angelsrescue.org)
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019