Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Coulby) Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Coulby) Hayes Obituary
Margaret Coulby Hayes, 77, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Universal Health Care Center.
A native of Talbot County, MD, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Murphy Coulby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayes as well as a brother, Lee Coulby.
Margaret is survived by one brother, William "Bill" Coulby (Jackie) of Arden; a niece, Amber C. Rice of Asheville and a nephew, Cameron Coulby of Summerville, GA.
Her family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Margaret's memory to your local Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message of condolence or to share a fond memory of Margaret, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -