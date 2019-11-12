|
|
Margaret Coulby Hayes, 77, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Universal Health Care Center.
A native of Talbot County, MD, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Murphy Coulby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayes as well as a brother, Lee Coulby.
Margaret is survived by one brother, William "Bill" Coulby (Jackie) of Arden; a niece, Amber C. Rice of Asheville and a nephew, Cameron Coulby of Summerville, GA.
Her family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Margaret's memory to your local Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message of condolence or to share a fond memory of Margaret, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019