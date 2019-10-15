Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mills River Methodist Church
Margaret Helen (Bryson) Fowler

Margaret Helen (Bryson) Fowler Obituary
Ms. Margaret Helen Bryson Fowler, 92, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Helen, a native of Mills River, was the daughter of Margaret Susan Gilreath and William John Bryson.
She was the youngest of ten children and was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Byers Fowler; three sons, Lloyd, Larry and Leslie; seven brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa VanIfornborn (Rudy); three sons, Lee, Lowell and Lynn; and nine grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 PM at Mills River Methodist Church.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
