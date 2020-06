Margaret Timmerman Kirkpatrick, 82, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at her home in Fayetteville, NC after a long illness.Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert P. Kirkpatrick, II; sons, Robert P. Kirkpatrick, III (Allison) and Scott Alan Kirkpatrick (Beth); daughter, Donna K. Malarkey (Martin); sister, Eleanor Cernansky (Nicholas); and nieces, Lyn Timmerman, Carol Loveland, Lauren Abrams and Marti Kula (Don). She was predeceased by her brother, N.W. "Slats" Timmerman.A memorial service will be held at Snyder Memorial Church in Fayetteville, NC on June 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00, the date they would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary.For more details, go to https://www.rogersandbreece.com/obituary/Margaret-Kirkpatrick