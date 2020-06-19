Margaret Timmerman Kirkpatrick, 82, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at her home in Fayetteville, NC after a long illness.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert P. Kirkpatrick, II; sons, Robert P. Kirkpatrick, III (Allison) and Scott Alan Kirkpatrick (Beth); daughter, Donna K. Malarkey (Martin); sister, Eleanor Cernansky (Nicholas); and nieces, Lyn Timmerman, Carol Loveland, Lauren Abrams and Marti Kula (Don). She was predeceased by her brother, N.W. "Slats" Timmerman.
A memorial service will be held at Snyder Memorial Church in Fayetteville, NC on June 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00, the date they would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary.
For more details, go to https://www.rogersandbreece.com/obituary/Margaret-Kirkpatrick
Published in Times-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.