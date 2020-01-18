|
|
SHELBY – Ms. Margaret Lenora Cooper, age 88, passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland Shelby, NC after a long illness.
Margaret was born on February 27, 1931 in Lincoln County, NC a daughter of the late Clarence and Lula Cooper. She was a lifelong fan of Elvis Pressley and Dolly Parton. Her friend Billie mentioned that Margaret passed on the birthday of Elvis Pressley. She loved the gospel music of Elvis and one special song, A Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton. Margaret was a Christian lady who always said her prayers.
She is survived by two sisters, Doris Graef, of Hendersonville and Pat Sherrill of Cherryville and one Nephew, Vincent Sherrill and his wife Melanie, and their children of Lincolnton NC.
She appreciated her long-time friends Billie Hylander and her daughter, Darlene, of Hendersonville and a kind and caring physician, Amal Das, of Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020