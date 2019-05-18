|
Margaret "Tommy" Lindsey, 76 of Fletcher, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Rackley officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 18 to May 19, 2019