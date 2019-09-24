|
Margaret May Gruninger, 80, of Hendersonville died Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny and Paul Cooke; and a sister, Winifred Tintle.
Margaret was a native of Paterson, NJ, and had prior residences in Glen Rock, NJ and Olney, MD before moving to Hendersonville in 2005. She was devout member of Arden Presbyterian Church where she was involved in Bible Study and the Women's Prayer Group. Margaret was an active member of Gideon's International, Asheville Camp where she served as chaplain. She was an avid homemaker and seamstress and enjoyed gardening.
Margaret is survived by loving husband of 60 years, Robert Gruninger; two sons, Bob Gruninger and his wife Sandi of York, SC and John Gruninger and his wife Liz of Mills River; four grandchildren, Karen, Andrew, Kristen, and Emily; a sister, Judy Newman of FL; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Arden Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dwight Basham officiating. Interment will be private at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the funeral home; and will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to: Gideon's International, PO Box 1506, Asheville, NC 28802, Arden Presbyterian Church Missionary Fund 2215 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC 28704 and Four Season's Hospice, 571 South Allen Road Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019