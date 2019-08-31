|
|
Margaret Coston Morgan, age 75 of Lake Lure, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. She was born January 8, 1944 in Henderson County; a daughter of the late Horace Fred and Ruby Freeman Coston. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne P. Morgan.
Originally from Henderson County, Margaret graduated High school in 1962 from West Henderson High School. Formerly of Etowah, Margaret and Wayne moved to Lake Lure to enjoy their future together. Margaret owned Margaret's Hallmark Shop, where she enjoyed offering cards and gifts to bring people joy. She was also a member of Etowah Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Daniel Morgan and wife Nancy of Etowah and David Morgan of Lake Lure; her sister, Jeanenne Leach of Etowah; three grandchildren, Matthew LaGasse and Madison and Blakely Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 4:00pm at Etowah United Methodist Church on Friday, September 6, 2019 conducted by Rev. Richard Tanker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Margaret's memory be directed to Four Seasons Hospice at 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019