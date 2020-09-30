Margaret "Peggy" Vahle of Osprey, Florida, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Hendersonville, NC, which is her summer residence. She was born May 28, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Peter Dubrouillet and Ruth Gerken.
After graduating from Maplewood Richmond Heights High School in 1965, she furthered her education at Kansas State University. Peggy worked as an Executive Assistant for Cappelli Development, based in Westchester County, New York, from 1990 to 2002.
She attended Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice, Florida. She had a philanthropic heart and was an active fundraiser for Children's Hospitals and the Humane Society. She also enjoyed tennis and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Greg, of Osprey, FL and Hendersonville, NC, her son, Matthew Vahle of Elk Grove, California, one granddaughter, Georgia Marie Vahle, and her brother, David Dubrouillet, of Essex, Missouri, two sisters, Marry Sherrod of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin and Molly Saak of Herman, Missouri, and five nieces and four nephews.
A private family burial took place on Thursday, September 23, 2020, at Mountain Home National Veteran's Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. Celebrations of her life will take place at later dates in North Carolina as well as Florida, respectively.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.