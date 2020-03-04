|
Marguerite B. Harris, age 93, passed away at her Hendersonville home on February 1, 2020.
She was born on October 15, 1926 in Dardenelle, Arkansas to Alton and Wilma Morgan Partridge, and graduated from John C. Fremont high school in Los Angeles, California.
She was happily married to Earl E. Harris Jr. for 48 years, and was predeceased by both her husband, her parents, and her son, Evan Harris (Earl III). She is survived by her daughter; Marguerite T. Harris (Kevin Daniels), Detroit, Michigan; daughter in law Rebecca Harris, Conyers, Georgia; four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Marguerite was a 30-year resident of Hendersonville and was very active at Pardee Hospital, the Hendersonville Courthouse, and the Ladies Shrine club.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Chapel in the Pines. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Cripple & Burned Children, www.greenvilleshrinershospitals.com.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020