Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite (Nathurst) Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite (Nathurst) Martin Obituary
Marguerite Nathurst Martin, age 92 of Hendersonville, died Saturday September 7, 2019 at the
Carolina Villages Medical Center. She was born January 22, 1927 in Birmingham Alabama to the late Haskell and Ruth Hardman Nathurst.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Selby Martin and daughter Laura Ryan.
Marguerite was a member of The Hendersonville Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, chairman of Worship Ministry, the Church Renovation committee, Member-Life committee,
The Committee for the "Larger Church", the Peace, Unity and Purity Task Force for the Larger Church.
Mrs. Martin taught music theory, directed the Hand Chime Choir, played in the Hand Bell Choir, and sang in the Adult Choir and the Ladies Ensemble.
Marguerite was honored to direct a play written by church member, Charlie Byrd, about the history of the church.
While a resident at Carolina Village she continued her love for music and stage by directing the
"Joy Singers" who sang for area assisted living facilities, The Carolina Village Chorus, Hand Chime Choir and facilitated the Readers Theater.
As a true southern lady proud of her heritage her membership in The Daughters of The American Revolution was a highlight of her life.
Survivors include three sons; John Martin of Orlando Fl., Larry Ryan of Venice Fl., and
Richard Martin of Largo Fl. and five grandchildren; Anna, Erica, Maureen, Renee and Tori.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend's Bill Campbell and Tom Pitman.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, her family request that donations in Marguerite's memory be directed to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, online at www.heifer.org or
Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, online at www.samaritanspurse.org.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now