Marguerite Nathurst Martin, age 92 of Hendersonville, died Saturday September 7, 2019 at the
Carolina Villages Medical Center. She was born January 22, 1927 in Birmingham Alabama to the late Haskell and Ruth Hardman Nathurst.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Selby Martin and daughter Laura Ryan.
Marguerite was a member of The Hendersonville Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, chairman of Worship Ministry, the Church Renovation committee, Member-Life committee,
The Committee for the "Larger Church", the Peace, Unity and Purity Task Force for the Larger Church.
Mrs. Martin taught music theory, directed the Hand Chime Choir, played in the Hand Bell Choir, and sang in the Adult Choir and the Ladies Ensemble.
Marguerite was honored to direct a play written by church member, Charlie Byrd, about the history of the church.
While a resident at Carolina Village she continued her love for music and stage by directing the
"Joy Singers" who sang for area assisted living facilities, The Carolina Village Chorus, Hand Chime Choir and facilitated the Readers Theater.
As a true southern lady proud of her heritage her membership in The Daughters of The American Revolution was a highlight of her life.
Survivors include three sons; John Martin of Orlando Fl., Larry Ryan of Venice Fl., and
Richard Martin of Largo Fl. and five grandchildren; Anna, Erica, Maureen, Renee and Tori.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend's Bill Campbell and Tom Pitman.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, her family request that donations in Marguerite's memory be directed to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, online at www.heifer.org or
Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, online at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019