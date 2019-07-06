Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hoopers Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Hoopers Creek Baptist Church
Marian Baker Obituary
FLETHCER- Marian (Gryder) Baker, 93, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in her residence.
Born in Weaverville, she was the wife of the late J.C. Baker, and the daughter of the late Charles Burrows and Carrie (Gill) Gryder. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Lee Smith, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Marian was the oldest surviving member of Hoopers Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and directed Vacation Bible School for 54 years, and also directed the Christmas play. She loved her church family, and she was able to touch the lives of the countless children she loved and ministered to through VBS and Sunday School.
Marian is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hooper's Creek Baptist Church with Revs. Phillip Youngblood, Chris Baker, and Sammy Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the old section of the church cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hoopers Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 1856, Fletcher, NC 28732.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from July 6 to July 7, 2019
