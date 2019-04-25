|
Marian Mikich Cosgrove, 93, of Hendersonville passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Robert Cosgrove (2004).She was also preceded in death by sons: John (1988) and Thomas (2016) as well as her sister Janet (2013) (Henry, 1995).
She and Robert relocated to Hendersonville from Park Forest IL. in 1994. After raising her nine children, she started a twenty-year career as a Legal Secretary in Chicago. She was an award-winning quilter, active member of the Tarheel Piecemakers Quilt Club and the Western North Carolina Quilters Guild. She volunteered to teach quilting at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County, and was involved in various church groups and ministries. She was also an avid Bridge and Bunco player.
She is survived by her six sons: Robert Jr., Michael, Patrick (Rosemarie), Kevin (Diana), Timothy (Susan), and Daniel; and one daughter, Mary Therese. Nine grandchildren: Courtney (Bobbie), Kelsey (Matt) and Robert III (of Robert Jr. & Marsha); Christopher and Jennifer (of Thomas& Marla); Anthony and Sean (of Patrick& Rosemarie), Angela (of Kevin & Diana), and Megan (of Timothy& Susan); great grandson, Jerimiah (of Courtney & Bobbie).Her loving extended family includes many close friends whom she appreciated, nurtured, influenced, and impressed.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church with Father Martin Schratz, OFM Cap. officiating. A memorial service will take place at St. Irenaeus Church in Park Forest, IL followed by a graveside service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Steger, IL where the cremains of Marian and Robert will be laid to rest on July 16, 2019, their 70th wedding anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Gerard House, Hendersonville, NC (www.stgerardhouse.org).
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019