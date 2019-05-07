Home

Marie Duncan, 91, of Flat Rock passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Sunnybook Assisted Living. She was a daughter of the late Lillie and Donald Duncan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roy Clyde Duncan and his wife, Hazel; sister, Donna Duncan Robertson and husband, Romie; aunt, Artense Warnock; and a nephew, Roy Wayne Duncan.
Of the Pentecostal faith Marie retired from GE. She had a wonderful sense of humor and one of her favorite sayings was "Practice What You Preach".
Surviving her are nieces, Marilyn Duncan of the home and Jeanette House of VA; nephews, Bruce Duncan of Fletcher and David Duncan of Flat Rock; great niece and nephew, Amber Neal and Marc Fletcher who were wonderful caregivers to Marie; and many other great-nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnybrook Assisted Living for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Falcon Children's Home Inc., 7569 N West St, Falcon, NC 28342.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019
