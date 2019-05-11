Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Marie Elizabeth "“Beth”" Bennett Obituary
Marie Elizabeth "Beth" Bennett, 79, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, May 4. Born in Asheville in 1940, she was adopted by Aline Cronshey. She lived in Edneyville and attended Edneyville High School. She moved to the Midwest and attended colleges in South Dakota and Nebraska. Beth returned to Hendersonville in 1982 and was a manager at Bon Worth Outlet until 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Hoppe and her husband Shawn of Golden Valley, MN. A gathering to honor Beth's memory will be held 12 PM Saturday, May 25, in the Memorial Garden of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edneyville. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 11 to May 12, 2019
