Marie Ellen Schroer, 86, passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Assisted Living on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on February 13, 1933, a native of Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Otto and Mary Amsen Hoegger of New York. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Paul Phillip Schroer, who died on June 13, 2006; as well as a sister, Gloria Jean Hoegger.
She graduated from Charlotte Valley High School in Davenport, NY in 1950. She worked for many years as a librarian in General Electric facilities as her husband, an accountant for that firm, traveled around the country. She was affiliated with the Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville. She loved flowers and gardening and was an expert seamstress who made her own as well as her family's clothing. In later years, she loved to play Mah Jongg.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Bauer and her husband, Ray of Woodbine, KY and Jeanne Smalley and her husband, Don of Shelton, CT; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Otto "Buzzy" Hoegger of Hendersonville; one sister, Judy Van Buren of Rapid City, SD; nieces, nephews and other relatives. She cherished numerous friends, Kathy Ziobrowski of Averill Park, NY, Ann Fritsch of Milford, OH, Helen Kelly of Advance, NC, Dorothy Schneider of Hendersonville, Vivian Bolanos and daughters, Camila and Isabella of Hendersonville as well as many others.
The gentle care and concern for Marie during her stay Sunnybrook Assisted Living as well as the care from Four Season's Hospice was greatly appreciated. The friendship, love and care giving that Diana Bagwell and her husband Morris gave to Maria contributed greatly to her quality of life.
The memorial service was private.
Memorials may be made to Four Season's Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731 or The Muscular Dystrophy Association, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times-News on June 2, 2019