Marie Hope Stocker nee Kimmey, 74, passed on June 27, 2020.
Marie was born in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Leonard and Rheta Kimmey. She married Larry Stocker and lived happily in Hendersonville until she was widowed, when she went to live with her daughter. Marie loved to laugh, spoiled her cats, loved Christmastime, and spent many happy hours tending flowers in her yard. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sylvia Bare; son, Andrew Jackl and wife, Jill; her grandchildren Deanna, Wyatt, Drew, Sarah, Harper, and Mia, as well as her brothers Norman and Geoff, and sister Elaine; and many other family members whose lives she has touched. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hendersonville, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please contribute to an animal rescue.


Published in Times-News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
