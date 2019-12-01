|
|
Ms. Marilou Lyons Zeeveld, age 84 of Hendersonville died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Ramsey County, MN; a daughter of the late Herbert and Frances Bolf Lyons. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John F. Lyons.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William Zeeveld; son, William B. Zeeveld of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Laurena of Maryland; sister, Collen McNeill and her husband, Michael of Minnesota along with many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December, 13, 2019 at the Thos. Shepherd Church Street Chapel conducted by Deacon, Tim Jones.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Memorial Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019