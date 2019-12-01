Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Thos. Shepherd Church Street Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilou Zeeveld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilou (Lyons) Zeeveld


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilou (Lyons) Zeeveld Obituary
Ms. Marilou Lyons Zeeveld, age 84 of Hendersonville died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Ramsey County, MN; a daughter of the late Herbert and Frances Bolf Lyons. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John F. Lyons.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William Zeeveld; son, William B. Zeeveld of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Laurena of Maryland; sister, Collen McNeill and her husband, Michael of Minnesota along with many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December, 13, 2019 at the Thos. Shepherd Church Street Chapel conducted by Deacon, Tim Jones.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Memorial Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -