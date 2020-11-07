Marilyn Mae Thompson, age 77, of Hendersonville, NC passed away November 4, 2020 at UNC Medical Center. A native of Connecticut, Marilyn made her final move to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Prior to her most recent move, Marilyn and her husband, Dennis, lived for fourteen years in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Dennis Thompson; her daughters, Deborah, Christa, and Elizabeth (Izzy) and Izzy's husband Franklin Hirt; her sisters, Joyce Girgasky and Sandra Saren; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Zoar Cemetery in Sandy Hook, CT at a future date.
