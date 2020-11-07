1/
Marilyn Mae Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Mae Thompson, age 77, of Hendersonville, NC passed away November 4, 2020 at UNC Medical Center. A native of Connecticut, Marilyn made her final move to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Prior to her most recent move, Marilyn and her husband, Dennis, lived for fourteen years in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Dennis Thompson; her daughters, Deborah, Christa, and Elizabeth (Izzy) and Izzy's husband Franklin Hirt; her sisters, Joyce Girgasky and Sandra Saren; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Zoar Cemetery in Sandy Hook, CT at a future date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved