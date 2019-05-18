|
Ann Morgan Ryan
Ann Morgan Ryan of Hendersonville, NC, passed away at her home on May 10, 2019. She was born Marion Ann Morgan on August 7, 1925 to Marion and Harry L. Morgan in Haskell, New Jersey. She moved with her family to Wilmington, DE where she attended the Tower Hill School and later Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA. from which she graduated in 1946.
She married Raymond W. Schulz of Buffalo, NY in 1947 with whom she had three sons, David Schulz of Richmond, CA, William Schulz of Malvern, PA and Harry Schulz of Hendersonville, NC. She earned a Master's in Education from SUNY Buffalo graduating Summa Cum Laude. She worked in elementary education teaching 4th and 1st grades in the Briarcliff Manor, NY public school system. Ann valued education and loved teaching - in 1980 she was one of four finalists for New York State's teacher of the year. She served as president of the Briarcliff Manor Teacher's Union and helped to negotiate the contract which awarded equal pay to women in that school district.
After her husband Ray died in 1983 she married again to James L Ryan of Greensboro, NC and retired from teaching to move to North Carolina. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church and member of St. James Church in Hendersonville. She was an avid world traveler who visited all seven continents and over 100 different countries during her lifetime.
She was a contributor to many causes including the Crossnore School, North Carolina Nature Conservancy, Hendersonville Rescue Mission and Episcopal Relief and Development. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Association of University Women. She will be remembered by all who knew her as active, engaging and friendly, kind and selfless, highly independent and passionate about nature, culture, history, travel and education. She relished all that life had to offer in her 93 years.
She is survived by her three sons, David Schulz and wife Esther, Bill and Harry Schulz. She is also survived by four step children, Cindy Groom, James Ryan, Gail Blanchette and Steve Ryan and by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. James Episcopal church. A reception will follow in the church Parish Hall.
The family will help to make arrangements for any friends transport on day of service to St. James if necessary. Memorial donations in her name are welcomed to Crossnore School, www.crossnore.org/donate; NC Nature Conservancy, www.donate.conservationalliance.com; or St. James Episcopal Church 766 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Memorial donations in her name are welcomed to Crossnore School, www.crossnore.org/donate; NC Nature Conservancy, www.donate.conservationalliance.com; or St. James Episcopal Church 766 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from May 18 to May 19, 2019