GONZALES, LA- Marion Kenneth Lively Sr., 71, of Gonzales, LA passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
He was born in Mt. Comfort, Indiana and was preceded in death by his parents, James Hoyle Lively and Hazel Montgomery Lively, a daughter, Janet Marie Lively, three brothers, Ralph, Ray and Roy Lively and a sister, Irma Bardash.
Kenneth served in the US Marines in Vietnam, he earned the following medals and citations, Vietnamese Campaign ribbon, the National Defense Vietnam Service, Civil Action 2nd Class, Civil Action 2nd Class Unit Citation, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, 2 Presidential Unit Citations.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Joyce Gilbert Lively; four sons, Eric and Marion Kenneth Lively Jr., Matthew and Bobby Myers; a daughter, Jennifer Lively; seven grandchildren, Whitney, Jonathan, Dakota, Alex, Avianna, Jazmine and Mason.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at Mountain Home Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Garren officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019