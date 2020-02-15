|
Marjorie "Margie" Anna Steele Maxwell, 62, of Flat Rock passed away Thursday, February 13, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, February 19, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Phillip Luther will officiate. The family will receive guests from 6 until 8 pm Tuesday, February 18, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. To read more and offer condolences online please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020