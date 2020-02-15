Home

Marjorie Anna "Margie" (Steele) Maxwell

Marjorie Anna "Margie" (Steele) Maxwell Obituary
Marjorie "Margie" Anna Steele Maxwell, 62, of Flat Rock passed away Thursday, February 13, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, February 19, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Phillip Luther will officiate. The family will receive guests from 6 until 8 pm Tuesday, February 18, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. To read more and offer condolences online please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
