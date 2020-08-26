Marjorie Udell Bryson, 74, of Mills River, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born to the late Howard Deweey Gordon and Dorothy Sue Fullam-Gordon, and is also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Louise Harwell and brother-in-law, Hugh Hamilton.

Marjorie had spent most of her life in Henderson county, but had spent some time as a prior resident of Belleview, Florida. She had dedicated twelve years working at Steelcase. She was a devout Christian belonging to Boylston Baptist Church; Marjorie was an active church member. Anyone that knew Marjorie knew she absolutely loved her family and considered every moment spent together as a treasure.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of almost thirty years, Kenneth Wade Bryson; daughter, Kerry Freeland (Dan) of Mills River; sons, James Harris (Michelle) and Robert Harris, a step-son, Todd Bryson; grandchildren Kelsey Fussell (Shane), Kayla Harris, Kole Harris, Kolter Freeland and Nolan Freeland; step-grandchildren, Christina and Christopher Bryson; sisters, Donna Steppe (Ronald) of Mill Spring, NC and Maizie Hamilton of Weaverville, NC; a brother, Howard Gordon of Brevard; best friend, Jean Graham and cousins, Marilyn Cole (Ken) and Carolyn Smith (Bucke).

Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at Boylston Baptist Church of Mills River with the Reverend Jimmy Burress officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. A graveside will follow at Boylston Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America and Boylston Baptist Church of Mills River.





