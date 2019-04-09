|
Marjorie Davidson, 93, of Hendersonville died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Henderson County; a daughter of the late Vaden and Mozell Constant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry M. Davidson in 2011.
She was a lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was a graduate of Edneyville High School and member of French Broad Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of her family over the years in her numerous roles as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons: Donald Davidson and his wife Theresa of East Flat Rock, Lee Davidson and his wife Sue of Hendersonville; six grandchildren: Kevin Davidson, Laura Davidson, Melinda Davidson, Sammy Dillon, Jeremy Capps, Derek Capps; four great grandchildren: Jordan Davidson and his wife Lauren, Harley Davidson, Kellen Capps, and Konner Capps.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel with Reverend Kemuel Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Davidson's memory to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
