Marjorie Heatherly Dethloff, 69, of East Flat Rock, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
She was born January 24, 1950; an is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dethloff.
Marjorie is survived her daughters, grandchildren, a great-grandchild; and beloved hound dog Sadie.
Services will be private.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019