Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dethloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Heatherly) Dethloff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie (Heatherly) Dethloff Obituary
Marjorie Heatherly Dethloff, 69, of East Flat Rock, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
She was born January 24, 1950; an is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dethloff.
Marjorie is survived her daughters, grandchildren, a great-grandchild; and beloved hound dog Sadie.
Services will be private.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.