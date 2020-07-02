Marjorie (Margie) Ducote, 92, has gone home to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Sutton Sr. and Llewella Campbell Sutton, husband Lloyd Ducote, and brother Glynn Sutton.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children; Gay Gosnell (Jim), Dan Ducote (Debbie), and Steve Ducote (Sylvia), as well as her six grandchildren and spouses, twelve great grandchildren, and two cherished nieces.

She was born in New Orleans but called these mountains home. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 6th 11:00 am at Etowah Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Buff presiding. The family will be practicing social distancing for the safety of all those attending, and masks will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Etowah United Methodist Church, or Four Seasons Hospice.

Condolence cards may be sent to PO Box 1206, Etowah, NC 28729.







