Marjorie Henderson Smith of Hendersonville died Monday April 6, 2020 at Life Care Center. She was born October 21, 1925 to the late Woodsen and Fannie Waldrop Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Louise Henderson, Ruby Henderson and Faye Henderson Day. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert A. Smith.
Marjorie known to all whom loved her as "Lucille" was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville. She worked at Kimberly Clark Cooperation and retired as a Data Process Operator from General Electric. In her spare time she enjoyed needlepoint and knitting. She participated in Operation Gratitude where she and her friend's knitted hats and gloves for the troops stationed overseas.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon "Sheri" Smith Yoder and her husband Lauren of Hendersonville, her son Kenneth Smith and his fiancée Janice of Flat Rock, two granddaughters Kristi Williams of Carmel, Indiana, Tami Williams of Westfield, Indiana, two great grandsons Bryan Williams of Carmel, Indiana, Brenden Williams of Westfield, Indiana, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Shepherd Memorial Park with Rev. Allen Rash officiating. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors were in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions to Hearts with Hands, 850 Warren Wilson Rd, Swannanoa, NC 28778 or https://www.heartswithhands.org/
If Roses grow in Heaven
Lord, please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms
and tell her they're from me.
Tell her that I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
but there's an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020