Martha Ann Ballew, 82, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 05, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a period of declining health. A native of Polk County, she had resided in Henderson County for the past 55 years. She was a daughter of the late Lester and Coy Biedler and was a longtime member of East Flat Rock First Baptist Church.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Debbie Johnson (Glen), Terry McGaha (Mike), Cheryl Griffin (Gary), Robyn Hunnicutt (Kip); siblings, Kite Biedler, Jenny Edmisten, John Biedler; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Brent Thomas officiating. Please wear a mask if you are planning to attend.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Four Seasons Compassion for Life and all of the staff at the Elizabeth House for all of the care and support that was given.
