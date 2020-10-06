1/
Martha Ann Ballew
Martha Ann Ballew, 82, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 05, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a period of declining health. A native of Polk County, she had resided in Henderson County for the past 55 years. She was a daughter of the late Lester and Coy Biedler and was a longtime member of East Flat Rock First Baptist Church.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Debbie Johnson (Glen), Terry McGaha (Mike), Cheryl Griffin (Gary), Robyn Hunnicutt (Kip); siblings, Kite Biedler, Jenny Edmisten, John Biedler; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Brent Thomas officiating. Please wear a mask if you are planning to attend.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Four Seasons Compassion for Life and all of the staff at the Elizabeth House for all of the care and support that was given.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
