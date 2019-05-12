|
Martha Jane Messer Hill, 91, was promoted to heaven on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Carolina Village Medical Center. She was a native of Henderson County, born on May 19, 1927 to the late Robert Columbus Messer and Annie Laughter Messer. She was also predeceased by her husband, Kenneth E. Hill, Sr., to whom she was married 54 years; as well as a daughter, Martha Ann Hill Higgins; her sisters, Frances Messer and Clara Messer Wilson; and brother, Bobby Messer.
She graduated as valedictorian from Edneyville High School in 1944 and retired as a nursing and administrative assistant from the Valley Clinic and Hospital in Bat Cave, NC. In later years, after caring for her husband through his battle with Alzheimer's Disease, she worked as a caregiver to the elderly. She was a member of Fruitland Baptist Church for over 50 years.
She leaves behind her son, Kenneth E. Hill, Jr. (Shirley) of Hendersonville; her five grandchildren, Melanie Higgins Matheny (Jason), and Ronald Max "Bucky" Higgins (Jennifer), Keri Hill Shelton (Joel), Adam Hill (Connie) and Joanna Hill Ashe (Graham); eight great-grandchildren, Colby, Graham and Scarlett Hill, Megan and Tyler Higgins, Rami and Ada Shelton, and Lila Paige Higgins; a beloved nephew who was like a brother, Eddie Montgomery (Patty); a sister-in-law, Faye Messer; and many nieces and nephews.
Her loved ones will remember her as a selfless and caring wife, mother, and grandmother whose life was always devoted to her loved ones-never about the temporary, material things of this life. 2 Corinthians 4:18- "While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal."
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Carolina Village Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care the last two years of her life. She made some very special friends there whom she loved dearly.
Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville, NC, at 3:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Michael Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. Shuler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Fruitland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1 College Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or to Carolina Village, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019