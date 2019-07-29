Home

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Resources
Martha Marie (Perry) Bell

Martha Marie (Perry) Bell Obituary
April 20, 1932 – July 26, 2019
Martha Bell, a native of Mobile, Alabama, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on July 26, 2019.
Martha moved to Hendersonville, NC in 2004 and has made wonderful memories with her family and friends here in the mountains since that time. Martha's life was one of service. She served as a Registered Nurse for 33 years, then retired and took care of family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers for many years.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Billy Leon Bell, her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Kim Clay, two grandchildren, David Clay (Courtney Johnston Clay), and Jennifer Cone, and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Jane Cone and Jessalynn Whitney Crochet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriner's Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com.
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home, 181 S. Caldwell Street, Brevard, NC 28712.
Published in The Times-News from July 29 to July 30, 2019
