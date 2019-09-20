|
|
Martha Swank McCloud Pusey, 92, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Born in Oak Park, Illinois, Martha was the daughter of the late Joseph Edward McCloud and Janice Dorothea Swank McCloud. She is also preceded in death by her husband of sixty four years Walter Wesley Pusey and a brother John Edward McCloud.
Martha was a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School, Illinois Wesleyan University and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Formerly a resident of Waterville, Ohio, Martha was a home economics teacher in the Anthony Wayne School District. She was a member of the Waterville United Methodist Church and of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization for the advancement of women. In her retirement, she was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross.
The Pusey's moved to Hendersonville in 1989 and became members of the Indian Hill community and St. James Episcopal Church. Martha was a volunteer for the St. James Episcopal Thursday Thrift Shop as well as the Pardee Educational Center.
She loved to travel and saw much of the United States and Europe with her friends and family; and she proudly hiked to the Mt. Pisgah summit on numerous occasions with those who came to visit
Her survivors include two sons, Walter McCloud Pusey and his wife Jeanne Anderson of Flat Rock, North Carolina and John William Pusey and his wife Annie Read of Yachats, Oregon; and a daughter, Melissa Louise Pusey Jackson and her husband Marvin Jackson of Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren, Wesley Anderson Pusey, Caleb Joseph Pusey, Anne Elizabeth Pusey, Jacob Scott Pusey, Nathan William Jackson, Kirk Edward Jackson and great granddaughter, Emma Catherine Pusey.
The family expresses their most sincere appreciation to the kind and generous staff throughout Carolina Village who, for over ten years, provided heartfelt love and support for our mother and father.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Carolina Village Employee Appreciation Fund at Carolina Village, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019