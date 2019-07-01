|
Martha Terry Slagle West May passed away unexpectedly at her home in Horse Shoe, NC on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Terry was born in Franklin, NC to the late John Robert Slagle, Sr. and Alice Davis Slagle. She is also preceded in death by a brother, David Slagle. Terry lived with her family at the Nantahala Powerhouse Village where her father worked as Chief Operator in the powerhouse for 42 years, except for the war years when he served in the Navy in the Pacific. She moved with her family to Andrews, NC when she was a young teenager later graduating from Andrews High School. Terry graduated Magna cum Laude with a BSBA from Western Carolina University and then earned an MBA from WCU.
During her life, Terry enjoyed playing Bunco with friends and gardening. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family dinners. Terry was also a talented seamstress and loved making baby blankets for friends and family. She was an avid historian especially with respect to World War II. She passed this love of history on to her grandchildren.
Terry is survived by her beloved husband, Douglas J. May; her children, Elaine Blackman and her husband, Dr. Trent Blackman, Mark West and his wife Kathy West, Sharon Haire and her husband Scott Haire, Allen West, and Lannette West; her brother Robert "Bob" Slagle. She was Nana to 12 grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, Caroline, Charlie, Tyler, Evan, Autumn, Chelsea, Allen, Jared, Sheldon, and Grace. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service for Terry will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Andrews Presbyterian Church (215 Cherry St, Andrews, NC 28901) with Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones after the service in the church's fellowship hall. A private family graveside service will be held at 12:30pm at the Slagle family plot in the Valleytown Cemetery.
In lieu for flowers, memorial contribution may be made in Terry's memory to Safelight Family Organization, a non-profit in Hendersonville, NC offering support and comprehensive programs for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. This cause was very near and dear to Terry. Contributions can be made online at https://www.safelightfamily.org/donate.htm or via mail to: Safelight, Inc., 133 Fifth Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019