Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Jones) Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha (Jones) Watson Obituary
Martha J. Watson, 90, of Hendersonville, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late John & Mary Jones. Martha is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Watson; two sisters; one brother; a daughter-in-law, Betsy Watson; and a grandchild, Lucas Watson.
She was a member of Hendersonville First United Methodist Church and a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Martha is survived by three children: Bill Watson of Shelby, NC, Dick Watson and his wife Terri of Roscoe, IL, and Judi Olmstead of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren, Lindsay Watson, Lauren Jenrich and her husband Cameron, and Danielle Watson; one great-grandchild, Lucas Jenrich; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as a special family friend, Jan Gibney.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Lake Pointe Landing. Burial will take place at a later date at Shepherd Memorial Park.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.