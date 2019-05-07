|
|
Martha J. Watson, 90, of Hendersonville, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late John & Mary Jones. Martha is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Watson; two sisters; one brother; a daughter-in-law, Betsy Watson; and a grandchild, Lucas Watson.
She was a member of Hendersonville First United Methodist Church and a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Martha is survived by three children: Bill Watson of Shelby, NC, Dick Watson and his wife Terri of Roscoe, IL, and Judi Olmstead of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren, Lindsay Watson, Lauren Jenrich and her husband Cameron, and Danielle Watson; one great-grandchild, Lucas Jenrich; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as a special family friend, Jan Gibney.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Lake Pointe Landing. Burial will take place at a later date at Shepherd Memorial Park.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019