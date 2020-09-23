Marvin Douglas Hodge, 79, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home in Saluda. He was born in Loudon, Tennessee on April 11, 1941 but later moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Marvin made the decision to move to Saluda where he established a successful commercial transport and hauling business called Pego Transportation in which he brokered long haul truck drivers. Marvin was an avid golfer and loved playing with family and friends. He enjoyed travelling to California numerous times to play golf with his brother and other family members. He was an excellent host and often entertained at his home where he always made everyone feel welcomed. Marvin also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking scenic rides in his Corvette. He will be deeply missed by his all of his friends in Saluda who thought of him as family.
Marvin is survived by two brothers: Calvin Hodge of Paso Robles, California and Hollis Hodge of Atlanta, Georgia as well as one sister Thelma Watkins of Williamsburg, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Saluda Senior Center with Reverend Brenda Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family as requested that memorial donations in Marvin's memory be made to the Saluda Police Department, PO Box 128, Saluda, NC 28773. An online register book is available online at www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.