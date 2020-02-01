Home

Mary A. Berger Obituary
Mary A. Berger (Willett) of Hendersonville passed away January 22, 2020 at Pardee Hospital after a short illness.
Mary was a Michigan native, fun-loving and vivacious. A sacrificial Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a dear friend to many. She never turned down the chance to have a good laugh with family or friends.
Missing her deeply are her treasured husband Ralph, of 61 years; Daughters Jodi Hartman (Mike) and Becky Pellerito (Larry); Grandchildren Alyssa and Devi (Jodi) Caleb and Atalie (Becky) and her Great Grandchildren Adahlee, Michael, Lucas (Alyssa and Troy) Nova and Cece (Devi and Joshua) many nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Isabell Willett, her brother Charles, and her sister Faye Kisel.
She attended church at Avery Creek Christian Church, and had many interests, especially writing cozy mysteries featuring her favorite character, Mattie, who was always getting into mischief! Mary also loved the local Michigan Club, was an active member of Hendersonville Friends of the Library and enjoyed creating and firing her own pottery. She also loved her special friend Fran, and the times they spent together.
Mary was loved greatly by many and will never be forgotten for the impact she made on us all. No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
